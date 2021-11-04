Letter: Bannon was a vocal advocate of big lie

It will be interesting to see how far the Jan. 6 Select Committee will go to force Steve Bannon to testify.

As one of the most prominent voices of the alt-right movement, Bannon described Trump as nothing more than a blunt instrument for the movement. Bannon’s involvement in the Trump campaign opened the door for fringe elements of the ultra-right, including white nationalists and neo-Nazis, to crawl out from under their rocks and make a claim for legitimacy under Trump’s banner.

Bannon’s influence carried over to the Trump administration as a senior adviser. However, when Bannon’s shadow grew too large for Trump’s ego to abide, he was shown the door. Unfortunately, the snakes Bannon had attracted were now firmly embedded in Trump’s base, and their feeling of empowerment rose to the surface in Charlottesville.

The Bannon/Trump ties reemerged during the 2020 campaign, and Bannon was a vocal advocate of the big lie and the resulting insurrection of Jan. 6. Soon it will be up to the Department of Justice to decide whether to compel Bannon to testify. It may also eventually be up to the attorney general to decide if those responsible for the insurrection will be held to account — including Trump.

Hopefully, the fear of appearing partisan will not impede the need for justice.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

