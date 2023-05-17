Our community has been experiencing the effects of climate change, and I worry about the future and the climate extremes that coming generations will experience.

April was Earth Month, and the theme this year was “Invest in People and the Planet.” So I wonder why big banks such as Bank of America, Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo are still investing in the expansion of dirty fossil fuels that are causing such climate destruction?

According to the report “Banking on Climate Chaos,” these banks have invested more than $1 trillion in fossil fuels since 2016!

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says that “feasible, effective and low-cost solutions” are readily available but aren’t being scaled up at the necessary speed.

This spring, the big banks should adopt the pending shareholder resolutions on climate change at their annual meetings, commit to accelerating their investments in clean energy, and divest of coal, oil and gas.

Cindy Bethell

Corvallis