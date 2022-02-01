Letter: Bakery helped make Corvallis wonderful

It was with great sadness that I learned Taylor Street Ovens is closing.

Taylor Street Ovens has been a longtime and treasured source of delicious cookies and sandwiches. But more importantly, it has represented a work opportunity for intellectually and developmentally disabled members of our community. I feel it is particularly important to have an organization like Cornerstone Associates for a city that attracts the blessed and gifted to Oregon State University and our technology centers.

When I would order a ginger-molasses cookie or turkey-cranberry sandwich with cream cheese on onion-dill bread, I was always delighted with the food and those who served me. I pray that Cornerstone Associates can address the problems created by new regulations for the disabled and find a new facility, and that Taylor Street Ovens can once again create a link for the disabled with the greater Corvallis community.

Like OSU, Squirrel’s Tavern and Burst’s Chocolates, Taylor Street Ovens has been one of those parts of our town that make it unique and wonderful.

George Ice

Monroe

