Letter: Audacious request would've been 60%

I urge you to support the “audacious” request by Ms. Helen Higgins and Mr. Ben Danley to the City Council and county commissioners to earmark 20% of the American Rescue Plan for direct service organizations in our community (“As We See It: A good use for pandemic funds,” Oct. 22).

Personally, I don’t see it as an audacious request: These nonprofit organizations have an outstanding track record of supporting the most vulnerable in our community. They have picked up the slack time and time again, especially during the pandemic.

The Treasury Department even recommends that local governments prioritize these federal funds to address educational disparities, promote healthful childhood environments, mitigate the long-term impacts of discriminatory policies and expand access to broadband — which is what these nonprofits do!

As Gandhi said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Perhaps an audacious request would have been 60%, not 20%.

Holly Agnes Higgins

Corvallis

Editor’s note: Holly Agnes Higgins is the sister-in-law of Helen Higgins.

