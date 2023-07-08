Happy birthday to our country, and thanks for the ideas of how to celebrate (“How to celebrate Independence Day 2023 in the Mid-Willamette Valley,” July 3)!

Another way to celebrate is asking those who represent us to pass initiatives that lead to millions of Americans to finally experience independence from poverty. Ladders out of poverty, such as the American Family Act, a renter tax credit, and an increase to affordable housing are all being considered in Congress.

Calling our representatives (202-224-3121) and asking them to pass the American Family Act (renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty by 46%) and these other initiatives will help millions of Americans finally be on the road to independence from poverty.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, WA