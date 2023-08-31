Thank you for printing Barbara A. Callner’s letter “Speak out against hate in all its forms” (Aug. 15).

How about subtle forms, such as far too much poverty, hunger and homelessness in the world’s richest country? The expanded Child Tax Credit, included in the American Rescue Plan Act, lifted millions of children out of poverty, reaching 90% of families, helping them to eat, pay rent and pay bills.

Wasn’t not renewing this legislation, causing millions to fall back into poverty, a subtle form of hate, especially since it disproportionately effects people of color?

The American Family Act would renew that and other ladders out of poverty, fixing this mistake. The wealthy still have their tax breaks; what about the hungry and homeless?

It is time for us to speak up for people experiencing poverty, and ask those who represent us to pass this and other equity initiatives.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington