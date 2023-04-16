It’s not sexy, but energy permitting reform should be a priority for anyone concerned about climate change.

In 2022, Congress approved historic clean energy incentives, but our cumbersome permitting process means projects won’t be built for years, if at all.

Unfortunately, the recently passed House energy bill isn’t the answer; it favored fossil fuels too much over clean energy and environmental protections. I thank Rep. Val Hoyle for opposing this measure. We can do better.

Meaningful reform will require Republicans to recognize that renewables can enhance national security and economic prosperity, while Democrats will need to be open to updating the National Environmental Policy Act.

NEPA has protected people and the environment for 50 years, and is as important as ever. However, it is now blocking both polluting projects and clean energy projects. We need to find ways to speed up permitting without weakening environmental protections.

Fortunately, members of both parties are seeking solutions. Please ask Rep. Hoyle, and Sens. Wyden and Merkley to support bipartisan reforms that will accelerate clean energy development while safeguarding the environment.

The bottom line is this: A clean energy project that doesn’t get built won’t reduce emissions.

Teresa Welch

Corvallis