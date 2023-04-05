I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I support and ask that you also support good legislation from wherever it originates.

House Joint Resolution 16 and its sister, Senate Joint Resolution 13, are in the Rules Committees of each. The heads are reluctant to give these bills hearings.

Having an impeachment provision would act as a deterrent to unscrupulous activity by state executives. The need for this legislation was shown by our last two governors. Those supporting the recall effort of Kate Brown recognize the need for this change.

Recall works well when actors and issues are localized, understood and effect those in a local area. Such is not the case with statewide issues and actors.

It is time to put this issue before the voters.

Please contact the following and ask that these bills be given hearings: Sen.KateLieber@OregonLegislature.gov, 503-986-1714; and Rep.JulieFahey@OregonLegislature.gov., 503-986-1414.

Erin B. Thurber

Sweet Home