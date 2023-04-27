Your April 20 front-page article “Listening, Learning, Growing” discloses the Portland speaker’s content as “If I’m not good, you shouldn’t be good.”

The piece says that content will be of benefit to those of darker skin color. I disagree: It will encourage a victim mindset that results in angst against the perceived perps of their victimhood. Let’s do a word substitute.

If I am not educated, you shouldn’t be either.

If I am not wealthy, you shouldn’t be either.

If I am not employed, you shouldn’t be either.

Article content is Marxist philosophy in a nutshell: We should all have equal outcomes. How about I am well, and you can be too? I have a future and so do you: Work hard, get educated, don’t do drugs, honor your mom and dad. Don’t accept the negative aspects of your culture.

“You, too, can be successful” is a better message to deposit a graceful spirit.

Thomas Cordier

Albany