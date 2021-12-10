Letter: Argument about Roe v. Wade specious

In a 1998 law journal for Catholic judges, Justice Coney Barrett critiqued the moral and ethical dilemma facing these judges deciding capital punishment and, by extension, abortion cases, given the Catholic Church’s condemnation of both.

She argued that Catholic judges must recuse themselves in these matters to avoid either committing a mortal sin by upholding laws supporting them, or the unethical practice of basing their decision on their religious beliefs rather than the law or precedent.

There are six Catholic Supreme Court justices currently on the court, five of whom must recuse themselves, according to this position, from deciding current abortion cases. They are Justices Gorsuch, Coney Barrett, Kavanagh, Alito and Thomas. Instead, they will argue that Roe was wrongly decided based on strict constructionist ideology, an approach like reading the Bible as literally true as written, no interpretation being appropriate or necessary. This argument is specious.