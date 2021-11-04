Letter: Are you locating jail in best place?

The access to South Corvallis is mainly through the north/south bridges (probably not built to modern earthquake standards) of 99W, with the only alternate routes being through Avery Park with its speed bumps or out to Philomath and via north/south backroads (approximately a half-hour’s travel time).

Both areas are in a flood plain. This limited access would jeopardize the emergency response capabilities if the bridges are impaired (an earthquake collapsing bridges or elevated road above, or due to flooding). Shouldn’t the emergency command center be located where access is available to the greatest portion of the town/county developed areas without having to rely on vulnerable bridges/elevated roadway or through a flood area?

The most likely major catastrophic events are woodland fire, earthquake, flood and dam failure. Are you really locating the justice center in the best place and not where it is politically expedient?

Renewal of South Corvallis will happen only if Corvallis stops dumping on it. Placing the jail and sheriff’s office (especially without the courthouse) would indicate that the south section of town is not an area to be worth developing. If the jail/sheriff’s office must be placed in the south section of town, it should include the courthouse, as this would result in lawyers’ offices and possibly a few restaurants being built there.

William Rabe

Corvallis

