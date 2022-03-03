Letter: Are we sacrificing thirst for passion?

Two recent articles regarding education caught my attention. As a retired professional educator, I am always interested in trends and challenges for those who chose to follow this path.

Granderson (Feb. 10) discussed the economic barriers inhibiting the progress of education, from low teacher salaries to funds being cut for classroom needs. Recently my grandson who teaches in another state was told that because not all the students in the class had computers, he could no longer use computers as an educational tool. No money to replace those lost or broken was in the budget.

Thus an important tool which captured the attention of many students was banned as an equity issue, even though small-group learning opportunities were available for each student throughout the day. So another creative teacher trying to make do had his hands tied and students lost out. How many teachers have we lost because the system dictates based on funds?

Rajan (Feb. 24) suggested we need to relook at education as a steppingstone to a job rather than a goal to self-enrichment. Yet many schools are scraping creative courses for career training. So students have limited or no access to art or music or drama to foster their creative energy. Are we sacrificing “the self-discovery of heart and mind, our scrutiny of big ideas” and “our thirst for a passion in life” (Rajan)?

In my opinion, when we base the educational experience only on funding, the fulfillment of a balanced life is lost for everyone.

Diane Gerson

Sweet Home

