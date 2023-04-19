Dear Beaver Believers,

As an alumnus of Oregon State University, I receive Oregon Stater Magazine.

In last September’s issue, there was an article on page 14 on how Oregon State’s baccalaureate core is going to get a major update. It states that the curriculum is going to “require fewer credit hours to complete” and will focus on “diversity, equity and inclusive excellence.”

As lovely as this sounds, I wonder if these principles are going to be applied equilaterally across all aspects of the university.

For example, will research programs shun chasing grant proposals for fear of appearing too competitive or making other scientists feel bad?

Will these new lower standards apply to the sports programs and allow more students to participate in collegiate athletics so as not make them feel diminished?

Perhaps the competitive pursuit of excellence in many university programs can be abolished so that no one is offended.

This approach should well prepare all students to enter the outside world, where competition never exists.

Mike Eisler

Tigard