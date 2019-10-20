Having just arrived for a four-day business trip from Houston to the beautiful Willamette Valley I happened upon a copy of the subject edition of the local version of a "newspaper" in my hotel lobby only to discover that it, like my hometown Houston Chronicle, is full of anti-Trump articles and opinion pieces. I once respected George Will but he is now beyond the pale. Anyone who thinks Texas will go blue in 2020 is delusional. Maybe in 2040 but I will probably be dead by then and won't care.
Your letters to the editor were full of Trump-hating nonsense. I guess I should not be surprised as after all this is the loony left coast. Congrats on living up to President Trump's mantra of fake news and the dishonesty of the mainstream media.
You have free articles remaining.
Jon Elmendorf
Houston (Oct. 20)