The angst and anguish over unrealistic expectations will hit a brick wall very soon.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision to end affirmative action has been a long time coming because such a notion abuses individual rights of all Americans.

The original idea was to promote equality, then over time it morphed into vague notions of equity, fairness, inclusion, diversity and false accusations of racism, with no mention of merit and competence. I care only for the competence of my dental hygienist, not her equity and diversity rating.

What is with going gaga over abortions? You have no right to force your inclusion on anyone else. It is legal to have your doctor kill you in Oregon. Women can abort any time.

Overdose deaths are fine, too. Be my guest; kill your baby. Just do not expect lots of us to agree with your choices or want to pay for those choices.

Why should our taxes go to your college debt absolution? This issue is insane. Blame your favorite university with its overpaid administrations, overpaid coaches, millions spent on stadiums, and underpaid nontenured faculty and secretaries.

Get real. You bought the college time, so pay the dime.

Robin Rose

Corvallis