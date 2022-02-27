Letter: Alsea was played by superintendent

Like many Alsea retirees, our incomes do not keep up with rising property taxes or inflation.

Property taxes are limited to a yearly 3% increase, but that is not the case with any passed school bonds.

Interestingly, suburban Beaverton is asking voters to pass a $723 million bond that will modestly increase taxes by 25 cents per $1,000. So just how did rural Alsea come up with $1.27 per $1,000 to pay our bond? It was originally “estimated to be $1” on the ballot for Alsea voters. And I question, just how did this 21% increase sneak by without our knowledge?

After lifting the mask mandate, former Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman jokingly dismissed the potential loss of between $280,000 and $406,000 due to withheld COVID-19 funds and fines as “like losing a quarter (25 cents) for us.” This may be chump change to Thielman, but it is our tax dollars he was gambling with.

And why is there now a listing of employment for a chief financial officer to be paid a yearly salary of $95,000 with $1,200 in monthly health benefits to come in and fix this awkward budgetary mess? This indeed all may simply be like chump change to Thielman, but it is our precious tax dollars that pay for this bond.

From a recent editorial by the moderate conservative David Brooks: “Our founders were aware that majorities are easily led by ambitious demagogues.” I think Alsea was played by Thielman for political purposes.

Phil Plaza

Alsea

