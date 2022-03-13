Letter: Alsea School is stronger than ever

I am a teacher at Alsea School.

I have been saddened by all the negative press our school has recently gotten. Most of the reports have been very one-sided and do not correctly represent our school.

Yes, there is strife and turmoil but with only a few. The majority of our staff members always have the welfare of our students as their top priority. We work hard to care for our students, not just academically, but also for their mental and emotional well-being. I walk down the hall every day and see students in their classrooms learning. I hear of staff members going above and beyond for their students every day.

Our staff has a heart for the community, students and each other. When someone is sick or going through a rough time, there are offers of help, hugs given and encouraging words said.

When you read these stories about our school that have been on the news or see conflict being played out on social media, please remember that you are not getting the whole story. You are missing the amount of love and compassion that exists in our school through our staff, families and students.

We are ready to move past the current strife swirling around, and we’re coming back stronger than ever! We are Wolverine strong! Alsea School has amazing people on staff and in our community!

Tracy Stanton

Philomath

