Letter: Along with issues comes controversy

Thank you for printing the commentary “Public schools, not parents, have changed” (Feb. 6) by Debra Saunders about books being used in the public schools.

Her article brings up, for me, two distinct yet interrelated issues: book banning and school libraries/curriculum.

I am very much an advocate of free speech and therefore am opposed to banning books. Currently, across our country, banned books or protests about them come from both right (“All-American Boys” and “Monday’s Not Coming,” both assigned for ninth-grade honors English in a Virginia school) and left (“To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Irreversible Damage”).

The books noted in Saunders’ commentary promote a gender ideology that many oppose since the concept of gender contradicts the basic science of biology.

Schools have an obligation to evaluate which books (and perspectives) they bring into their libraries, classrooms and curriculum. Their role is to educate, not indoctrinate. Parents also have a responsibility to protect their children from being exposed to material that is against their own personal morals and beliefs. There has been a great increase in wonderful writing for elementary, middle and high school students that often deals with real issues such as LGBT and racism.

Along with real issues comes controversy. For example, some parents have objected to books that use coarse language and/or have sexually explicit descriptions. We need to expose students to diverse ideas and perspectives and yet at the same time not usurp the parents’ desire to raise their children with their values.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

