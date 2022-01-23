Letter: Allow Kristof to run for governor

Excluding Nicholas Kristof from running for governor of Oregon due to rigid residency requirements fails to consider his formative years.

He grew up on his family’s sheep farm and graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School. He moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts to attend Harvard and to New York to work at the New York Times. He spent a great deal of his time reporting from many countries. His roots, however, are in rural Oregon, where he now lives on his family’s farm.

At issue is whether Oregon wants to foster diversity and inclusion in its government. Nicholas’ recognition comes from his attempts to expose human rights abuses and social injustices, from the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 to the genocide in Darfur. He feels called back to his home state to undertake orphan problems not easy to tackle. He is not afraid to step into the Oregon arena to do good.

His background and actions resonate with me. As an immigrant from Chile born to Gabriel (from a sheep ranch in Punta Arenas) and Tatiana (from Yugoslavia; Russian parents), I moved to Philadelphia with my parents, who were hired by the University of Pennsylvania. My roots and extended family are in Chile, but I consider myself an American citizen. Chile does not disown me and would let me vote in its elections or run for office.

Shame on Oregon if it does not allow its favorite son, Nicholas, to run for governor.

Gregory Gasic

Corvallis

