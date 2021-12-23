Letter: All people deserve housing security

There is a lack of public support for new county/city jail facilities. Tax increases, perceived unrestrained city spending, and more retired/limited-income residents are factors

A fundamental change in thinking is needed. Funding increased spending upon corrections improvements will fail.

It is doing the same thing again despite its being wrong, proven again and again. Adding intervention services and social pieces needed to assist this population is also the old way of thinking. The Housing First movement places resolving housing security first before providing services. It does not require that people in trouble prove themselves to be “good” by correcting problems that begin with systems issues compounding life problems.

All people deserve housing security. First, not later.

A brief tutorial in Housing First can be seen on video (search “How Finland Ended Homelessness”). This is a preventive, sustainable and cost-effective approach instead of building more jail cells. If this became a funded focus beyond our city government’s 10-year plan now without funding, people would quickly see results and know there is a measure of civility, restraint with spending more, and a respect for living on a fixed income.

Police departments and facilities would then be able to not be overwhelmed while doing their intended work. “One of us is chained, none of us is free.”

D. Bryce Downey, M.D.

Corvallis

