Over a few days recently, the paper had three articles worthy of thought.

First, the article about violence in Corvallis middle schools (“Corvallis teachers disclose violence,” March 26). I'm 50 years out of school. But nobody in my generation would have dreamed of attacking a teacher in middle school. If they had, somebody would’ve immediately brought them into submission.

The second was “1 county, 1 week, 4 fatal overdoses” (March 26), due to fentanyl in Linn County. Has there ever been a week in Linn County that included four gun deaths?

The third was another school shooting (“Shooting suspect was well prepared,” March 28). This one in Tennessee.

What interests me is how these articles relate to one another.

Drug deaths, gun deaths — they’re all tragic. But note how drug deaths get reported only in local papers. Due to our obsession with vilifying a piece of hardware, we report gun deaths two-thirds of the way across the country. It takes a significant amount of space on social media.

Nobody does anything except blame the hardware. Did it occur to anyone that poor parenting and no clear lines regarding right and wrong, including discipline, at school might cause these problems?

We live in a society where students get into an altercation and nobody asks who’s right or wrong. Everybody gets disciplined equally, or doesn’t get held responsible for their actions at all.

If there’s a better way to demonstrate right and wrong don’t matter, I don’t know what it would be.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon