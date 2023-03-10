Greater Albany Public Schools principals have reported about their schools at recent board meetings.

Presentations include rates of attendance and behavior issues, and assessment of students’ academic progress. These presentations demonstrate that GAPS principals, teachers and staff are dedicated to providing the best educational environment possible.

The principals describe student performance evaluations and how the information gleaned is used to improve outcomes. They delineate what would help them do a better job: increased classroom space, more teachers/substitute teachers, improved access to mental health professionals, etc.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan regularly presents districtwide data, outlining academic achievement at various grade levels and subjects. She describes Multi-Tiered System of Supports, the teaching strategy the district employs. MTTS is an evidence-based framework to ensure all students’ needs are met through targeted interventions. GAPS data shows that students are regaining the learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.

Assistant Superintendent Harlan received the Achievement of Excellence award from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators in last June. We are fortunate to have this recognized expert guiding our district through the process of remediating learning loss.

Experts say that students, on average, will recover from pandemic learning loss in three to five years. Learning loss is grievous, as was the loss of 1 million Americans to COVID-19. The unfortunate reality is that it will take time for students to regain what they’ve lost, but I am convinced that GAPS, under the leadership of the principals and Harlan, is on the right path to success.

Susan Leonard

Albany