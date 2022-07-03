Letter: Albany Gazette or Corvallis Gazette?

I remember back in the day during graduation of local high schools where the paper would list the graduates along with the valedictorians and salutatorians of each school and their plans. A nice souvenir for parents to keep and look back on.

Just another aspect of the paper that no longer exist. It’s sad that we get so many articles just printed off the Associated Press wire and so few local stories. The sports section used to give a local calendar of events that you didn’t need a magnifying glass to read. Now it's a story on the NBA or NFL on the front page and the Major League Baseball stats on page 2.