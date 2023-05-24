In your May 21 editorial “Today’s polarization means there’s no hiding in the middle,” you write “Both (Marilyn) Smith and (Matilda) Novak have supported the Pride proclamation in the past.”

I’ve never made an issue of this.

In fact, that’s precisely what I’m refusing to do.

I agree with Councilor Smith that Albany is a welcoming community.

The very day Councilor (Steph) Newton insisted we vote on this, I’d been shopping here in town for our restaurant, with my sister. We were in a store owned by people whose religious beliefs are evidenced in part by clothing, and there was a biologically male shopper wearing white fishnet stockings and other female-associated garb.

They were going about their business, not hindered by staff or shoppers.

No one made an issue of anything; there was nothing of which to make an issue.

You reference “FBI statistics” as if one can actually trust what comes from that or any alphabet agency.

As to the Q psyop (psychological operation), their writers and reporters exposed incredible wickedness, but I’ve come to learn that it’s just one more tool of the powers that be to set us one against another. As such, I disclaim it.

If you think the “fluoride” in our water is medical-grade, do some research and you’ll learn why I fought it as I did.

I’m for scriptural truth, righteousness and peace.

I’m against divisive, satanic agenda items pushed by those who control the media and every other aspect of life in this realm.

Matilda Novak

Albany