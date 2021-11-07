Letter: Add a fifth choice to alternatives

The Gazette-Times tells us that the day for selecting the site for a new county jail, courthouse and sheriff’s office/emergency operations center as part of the criminal justice improvement plan is Nov. 30.

There has been a great deal of public process and documentation but no cost/benefit analysis available to the public comparing the four alternatives listed in the GT article of Oct. 28 to each other and to the current setup we have now.

Moreover, the cost/benefit analysis should include deconstructing the current courthouse, building a new criminal justice center — including a jail — on the courthouse/jail spot, using the interior wood from the old courthouse, placing the clock tower on top of the criminal justice center, and painting the center white.

Until a cost/benefit analysis is done comparing these five alternatives, the public process and documentation is inadequate. The Board of Commissioners will be making a decision without the necessary information to make a good decision.

John Detweiler

Corvallis

