In a blow to our community, Linn-Benton Community College’s administrators are cutting the college’s computer science and criminal justice classes, eliminating all librarian positions, and gutting the GED, adult basic skills and English language acquisition programs.

LBCC’s own website says, “We find computer science at play in just about every aspect of our lives today.”

Oregon is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into our semiconductor industry. Oregon State University is one of the biggest engineering schools in the country, and CS degrees are consistently one of the top five LBCC majors that transfer to OSU.

LBCC’s librarians created a nationally recognized textbook affordability program, saving students over $7 million. They were instrumental in creating the Linn Benton Community Literacy Partnership and the Linn Libraries Consortium.

During the pandemic, they drove hundreds of miles to personally deliver laptops to students who could not otherwise access classes.

The GED, adult basic skills, and English language acquisition classes are unique within our community. By decimating these programs, LBCC is abandoning the many students who use those classes as a pathway into college or better jobs.

Cronyism and racism are the true reasons for these cuts. People of color make up less than 10% of LBCC’s faculty, but 55% of the faculty being cut. The programs being cut have some of the most diverse student bodies at LBCC.

This administration’s actions will leave LBCC whiter, less appealing to potential students and less able to offer students a leg up in the economy.

Jane Sandberg

Albany