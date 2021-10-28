Letter: Actions speak louder than words

The election is on, and it is time to cast our ballots.

A distinguished community leader, Tracy Yee, has no opponent. The three measures on the ballot are not contested, and will improve the efficiency of our local government. The reasons and need for the measures are clear, and the label “no-brainer” applies to a “yes” vote for all.

But there’s no controversy, which raises concern about low voter turnout.

So in our family, this year voting is an act of celebration of our democratic process. It is also an act of appreciation of the hardworking volunteers who serve on our city council and on the important boards, committees and commissions who have “imagined Corvallis” and are working diligently to ensure our community vision guides our actions.

We are so fortunate to have a city management infrastructure that has the combination of (1) a nonpartisan city council that sets policy and is composed of elected community volunteers; and (2) a professional city manager who oversees the complex operational infrastructure. They are asking for help, and all we have to do is mark “yes” three times on a ballot and drop it in the nearest ballot box.

These people deserve a “Thank you for your service” — actions speak louder than words.