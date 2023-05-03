A good citizen pays his or her bills on time. Only grifters and cheats do otherwise.

Our new U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer pledged to be bipartisan. That promise has faded; on April 26, she voted to declare that we, the American People, refuse to pay our federal credit card bill — declaring default on our accumulated national debt, over $5 trillion of it accrued during the last administration.

This vote does not serve the interests of good citizens and their communities.

Right now, many regional banks and financial institutions, such as Goldman Sachs, are in extremely weak financial positions. The U.S. economy has stumbled in the first months of 2023, growing at a rate of only 1.1%, a serious slowing, as higher interest rates enacted to reduce runaway inflation and a banking crisis are slowing business activity nationwide.

In this precarious environment, her vote was dangerous, even foolhardy, and can rapidly lead to a national crisis, placing all of us but the richest in a precarious situation, like the 1930s with mortgage defaults and job losses as businesses cannot borrow and available federal dollars disappear.

Her vote helps bring on the so-called apocalypse that the doomsayers use to terrify our people, making it a terrible reality in our lives.

Her action serves only the most extreme interests, creating an unsettled political environment where fascism can rise.

As a good citizen who pays their bills, is this what you want?

Lois Hawk

Harrisburg