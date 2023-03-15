Cheldelin Middle School discipline problems reflect our national discipline problems.

At the highest levels of government, the most powerful person (presently awaiting at least four criminal charges) raged against all normal rules of civil behavior. He lied more than 30,000 times in four years.

He lost more than 60 court cases to overturn the 2020 election. Summoned fake electors from five states to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. When that joke failed, he summoned a violent mob to “fight like hell” to destroy democracy itself.

When the bloody coup failed, he declared that the Constitution should be scrapped.

The most watched TV “news” show has launched a mendacious campaign, assisted by the Republican Speaker of the House, to promote the Republican agenda of abandoning accountability for the illegal behavior by thousands of violent insurrectionists. … Why?

Froma Harrop’s March 6 column “They would kill our American democracy for money” eloquently answered that question. For money. Democracy for sale!

Ronald Coffey

Corvallis