The Trump indictment is destructive? Seldom-enforced Espionage Act?

Those two parts of an opinion piece in the June 15 edition (“The Trump indictment is destructive,” Wall Street Journal) are 180 degrees from true.

One historian reports that under the Sedition Act of 1918, which extended the Espionage Act of 1917, some 1,500 prosecutions were carried out under those two acts, resulting in more than a thousand convictions. That is far from seldom-enforced.

As far as indicting Trump goes, not indicting him for his crimes is what would be destructive. Indicting, convicting and putting him in prison is what the United States must do. If the U.S. Department of Justice does not enforce our laws no matter who violates them, then we have an oligarchy and not a democratic republic.

Reprinting Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal editorial that mistakenly states the indictment of a criminal is destructive and then lies about the Espionage Act being seldom enforced is an abhorrent bias that erodes the United States into that oligarchy.

Ricardo Small

Albany