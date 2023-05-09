We recently had the opportunity to sit in the new community auditorium and enjoy not only the wonderful location but to also watch and listen to so many talented students (and a darling dog) perform a very professional musical adaption of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The students on the stage, both high school students and Liberty Elementary School students, were so well coached and led by their teachers.

Thank you to the citizens who voted for the bond issue for making this auditorium a reality, and for the Greater Albany Public Schools district's making it a wonderful place for all of Albany to use!

Jim and Phyllis Richards

Albany