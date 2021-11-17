Letter: A simple answer: health care for all

Our health care system is a Rube Goldberg machine — but one that doesn’t even work.

Goldberg’s machines were very complicated, ludicrously complicated, but they got the job done. The U.S. health care system does not. But every time we try to make it work, we add more ludicrous complications:

Medicare for the over-65s, but there’s Part A and Part B, and do you need a Medigap policy, or maybe a Medicare Advantage plan? Drugs for seniors: four coverage stages, including the infamous donut hole. Medicaid for the poor … but only in some states.

Obamacare: Choose the plan that works for you, but remember you’ll be paying premiums, deductibles and copays. But you’ll get a subsidy from taxpayers. Change your insurance and you’ll have to change your in-network providers.

And there are still 31 million uninsured Americans.

There is a simple answer: publicly funded health care for all.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0