What an absolutely terrific Sunday paper (March 26)! The in-depth reporting was outstanding!

First, the article about the Corvallis teachers and the classroom disruptions and violence was surprising and gripping with the interviews and depth. I was astounded at how much minimizing the school district had promoted rather than come clean with the truth. Thank you, Joanna Mann, for such a thorough investigation.

Second, the disturbing article by Maddie Pfeifer about the expanding fentanyl use in Linn County, and the problems that we are seeing as a result. Excellent, thorough reporting.

Third, the local editorial about the Greater Albany Public Schools situation. I have been continually surprised by the actions and negative impact the school board has had. It is never good when talented, capable employees lose their jobs because of politics. The decisions of the board should always put children first. That is not what is happening at GAPS!

I was encouraged to see the editorial, and wish that we had more local editorials. They help us consider what is going on in our little neck of the woods, rather than nationwide opinions.

Also, the letters to the editor were interesting and thought-provoking! Lastly, the article and picture by Les Gehrett celebrating our outstanding gymnastics team and what they accomplish in the gym and classrooms. Way to go, Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald — a great reminder of why we like (and pay for) our great local paper (even with the recent changes).

Paulette Postell

Corvallis