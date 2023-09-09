A friend I drew close to and I agreed that “anything that can be talked about, we can overcome.”

That has meant a commitment to honest conversing, with our differences in play, as our understanding and respect for each other deepened — often in the face of outside animosity. The love of our common humanity, one of suffering and joy, ugliness and beauty, became evident.

Our culture, by contrast, seems predicated on eliminating any reliance on such civil discourse, whether it be between individuals, groups or political views. Verbal venom is spewed not to understand but to divide, in defiance of truth and love, for power and hate. Calls to compel proper speech abound. Ominous trends.

My friend’s commitment, and mine to her, was not one where we expected, nor demanded, affirmation out of an “anything goes” tolerance and kindness — or we would be offended. It meant recognizing an authority higher than us.

It meant standing our ground and insisting that setting love and truth in opposition is a false dichotomy. It meant, at times, the willingness to present dissonant information, rebuke errors (including my cherished harebrained notions), and call for change that would help both of us. And, with prayer, others.

The friendship has been a blessing.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis