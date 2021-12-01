Letter: A deep thank you to all who donated

It’s On Us Corvallis, a project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, aims to build community and help the local economy through food by paying restaurants to make meals for individuals and families in our community.

The volunteers of IOU Corvallis wish to extend a deep thank you:

Thank you to each of our 1,200 individual community donors, the Benton Community Foundation and private donors who contributed all amounts this year to raise over $200,000.

Thank you to Kuto, the Portland startup who helped us streamline our operations.

Thank you to the 38 local restaurant owners, farmers and food producers who nourished our neighbors and helped disperse $1.12 million in local economic activity.

Thank you to the thousands of neighbors who received gifts of food this year and helped maintain our vibrant local business community.

It’s On Us Corvallis hopes to change the dialogue about food insecurity to meet the 21st century. We know food insecurity is a symptom of low or no wages and food is a valuable economic sector in our community. We understand people want food help at regular food-getting places, such as grocery stores and restaurants, and to choose which food they want, when they want it and where they want it.

By distributing gift cards for people to use at any time at more than 20 local grocery stores, farmer’s market vendors and local restaurants, we encourage local economic activity while supporting community members with low or no wages.

Aliza Tuttle

Food Action Team, Corvallis Sustainability Coalition

