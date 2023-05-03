After reading the Voters’ Pamphlet on Measure 2-140, I don’t see how staff or operating costs are addressed.

I also don’t believe that building a bigger and very expensive cage is a preferred solution. I’m supportive of the expansion of the Children and Family Program and encourage this as a separate future ballot measure, with details on staffing and operating costs, if Measure 2-140 is not successful.

I also note that there is a Benton County Crisis Center that is funded and currently being constructed in downtown Corvallis. Could this facility host some or all the services proposed for the Children and Family Program?

Michael Wing

Corvallis