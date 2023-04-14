As a resident of the Soap Creek neighborhood, I want to express my serious concern over Republic Services’ plan to expand the Coffin Butte Landfill and close Coffin Butte Road.

This road is used by hundreds of Soap Creek/Tampico Road residents who want to travel north on Highway 99. Closing Coffin Butte Road would force northbound traffic to travel south through a residential neighborhood on a road with limited visibility before arriving at Highway 99.

The intersection of Highway 99 and Tampico is already dangerous because highway traffic is going downhill toward Tampico from both directions on Highway 99.

Loaded trucks heading north to the landfill are often speeding on the downgrade so they can cruise uphill once past the intersection with Tampico Road.

Forcing hundreds more vehicles to turn north on Highway 99 from Tampico Road is a dangerous proposition. County staff members have skewed the public comment process so that it favors Republic.

I urge Benton County residents to visit the Coffin Butte Facts website to understand all the issues surrounding the landfill expansion. Let the Benton County commissioners know this expansion must be stopped.

David Vesely

Corvallis