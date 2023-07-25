It’s important to recognize a problem and work toward a solution. You state there were 140 victims over a six-month period, and your headline calls it the deadliest six months. You are so wrong. Not even close. Would you please publish an article on fentanyl deaths in the U.S.? In 2019, there were 288 people who died because of fentanyl. Yet in 2022, that number is 109,680. And 2023 will very soon surpass that.