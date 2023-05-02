The “As I See It” piece about Measure 2-140, “Let’s rethink JSIP funding priorities” by Marge Popp in the April 26 edition, argues for supporting homelessness and mental health, but not the rest of the measure.

Her priorities are real needs, but she muddles the issue by essentially saying to vote “No” because Measure 2-140 puts more money on construction projects than on her priorities. It need not be one or the other.

Measure 2-140 is an opportunity to take care of long-overdue real physical needs, including the long-recognized but expensive need for a new jail.

There have been homeowners writing letters saying that this tax increase might even make them homeless. Be thankful to have a home. The estimated median extra $10 per month in taxes might cause someone to cut back on one lunch out for the month, for example.

Paying property taxes is not enjoyable for anyone, but it is the only way to have a community we enjoy, and with the security and physical facilities we value every day.

Those who are over 62 might consider taking advantage of Oregon’s Property Tax Deferral program that lets you postpone property taxes by including them as a lien against the value of your home when it is sold.

Either way, it is important to pass Measure 2-140, which would deal with several priorities for our county.

John and Gretchen Morris

Corvallis