My name is Gordon Sletmoe and I have the honor of serving as fire chief for the Lebanon Fire District. Although I retired last May, I agreed to continue working to lead the district through this transition and to see through two critical projects for our fire district and the residents we serve.
The first project was to help hire my replacement. Finding a candidate who reflected our priorities of community, experience, and service was an extensive process. I am pleased to say that Chief Joseph Rodondi will assume the role of fire chief as of Dec. 1. Chief Rodondi has 30 years in the fire service, and will serve the Lebanon community well. I ask that you give him and his family as warm a welcome as you have given my own.
The second project was to bring a proposal before the voters in the Nov. 5 election to replace our main fire station and key emergency apparatus. Many “outgoing” chiefs would leave this to the next person who fills the position. However, I felt strongly enough that now is the right time, and this is what is needed to serve our community and protect our firefighters.
I have dedicated nearly 40 years to the fire service, and my time has been spent in two areas of focus. The first has been to save the lives and property of those we serve. The second has been an absolute commitment to the safety of the firefighters with whom I have served. Our proposal for a replacement bond accomplishes both, which is important to me as my career winds down.
Replacing aging apparatus is easy to explain, and part of the bond will be used for this purpose. Fire engines break down more as they age. Maintenance costs increase and replacement parts are harder to find. Having reliable apparatus is important so we can reach you when you call 911. It also contributes to our community insurance rating, and ultimately lowers your costs.
Replacing our main station is harder to explain. We take good care of our facilities and grounds. When driving by it, you may think nothing is wrong. However, this station has been renovated more than 10 times, and issues with it impact the safety of our community and its firefighters.
The living quarters are located at the farthest possible distance away from the fire engines, which delay emergency response times. The facility does not meet earthquake standards or fire code. There also is no effective system to remove diesel exhaust fumes — known to cause cancer — away from the firefighters who work there. The Fire District also requires more space for ﬁreﬁghter training and community meeting rooms.
We did consider another renovation, but that cost nearly as much as a replacement. In the end, replacing the station would last longer and be a better investment for our taxpayers. You can learn more about the bond proposal, including costs, by visiting our web site at www.lebanonfire.org. I do want to point out that the net cost is significantly less because we paid off another bond a year early. This is an example of how much we value being good stewards of your tax dollars, and another reason I am proud to be a part of this organization.
Retiring is a bittersweet event that many of you in our community have experienced. It means more time with family, but marks a passage of time that we can never get back. Ultimately, the bond is in the hands of the voters, but I feel that I am leaving having met my commitment to our community and my fellow firefighters. That feels like a career very well spent.