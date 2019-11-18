As someone who has said things I wish I could take back, the situation with former Corvallis School Board member Brandy Fortson is a good lesson for all.
The right to freedom of speech comes with a duty to express ourselves responsibly. Lumping an entire profession into a negative category that promotes hate to children is an irresponsible use of a leadership position in addition to freedom of speech.
Hateful stereotypes should not be tolerated in any capacity. I applaud the board and Corvallis residents who agreed that the statement from Fortson was not acceptable.
J. Deanne Buchanan
Corvallis