As a member of the Landmarks Advisory Commission (LAC), I believe the coverage of the potential demolition of homes at Calapooia Street and 4th Avenue, including one which may be the second oldest in Albany, has omitted important details ("Albany council to hear case for demolishing historic homes," Albany Democrat-Herald, Sept. 13).
The paper’s readers and the city council particularly need to consider all the information before reaching a conclusion.
One must understand the purpose of the LAC and its commissioners. We do not express our opinions in a vacuum. The historic districts are governed by federal, state, and local standards. LAC commissioners hear information from applicants and interpret whether the application meets the regulatory standards. LAC commissioners are not expressing their opinions that the houses should remain; they are weighing the evidence to determine whether the application meets the required standards from the Secretary of the Interior.
I was unable to attend the September meeting, but from what I understand, I believe a few essential pieces of information will help clarify the vote for a stay of demolition.
The paper reported that the applicant intended to save the houses. I had heard this too and was excited. Unfortunately, the applicant did not pursue all avenues for preservation and submitted a flawed application. In short, the applicant did not demonstrate due diligence to attempt to save the houses.
First, the CARA grant applications did not follow guidelines. The applicant requested money without showing intent to fund half the project, a requirement for CARA funding. Secondly, the applicant submitted one application to the LAC. For three separate properties, three applications are necessary. Finally, the application contained quotes of $350,000 for the renovation of each of the three houses. The majority of commissioners present were 1) surprised at such high numbers 2) dubious that different houses would have estimates with the exact same total and 3) skeptical about unnecessary expensive choices (e.g. counter tops, basement creation).
The applicant now wants to build profitable row houses after purchasing all three homes for $80,000. I could be receptive to the idea that perhaps one, maybe two of the homes should face demolition (three applications would be needed for this). However, I see that demolishing only one or two would make profitable row houses impossible. Please note that the LAC does not consider profit, but works with regulations that guide the preservation of historic houses. That said, it’s hard to believe that one could not make a profit on a sub-$30,000 home.
Finally, neighbors testified in favor of demolition because the yards are often used as a place for people to relieve themselves. They believe that row houses would prevent this. Renovating the houses would also prevent this. Occupancy and condition are more relevant than type.
I am disappointed that limited reporting misinformed readers. Additionally, I am disappointed in the city council’s preemptive adoption of the issue, which circumvented established re-application or appeal procedures. This is even more frustrating considering the weak application; I would have preferred to see the applicant return with a stronger case.
I encourage city council members to remember the role of the LAC and to refrain from using only their opinion to overturn a decision that is sound and based on regulations. The LAC is carrying out its charge.
The applicant could have chosen to re-submit the application as higher quality separate applications after making a full effort at the process, but without a full attempt at the process, the LAC would be negligent in its duty to protect our historic resources if it were to approve the application as submitted.