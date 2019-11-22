We have a problem with attempts to solve global warming. The contract suit of the counties against the state is an example.
Also in the articles of incorporation or the bylaws of most corporations is a statement that the reason for its existence is to maximize the monies to the stockholders. This means if the corporation and its directors don't, it can be sued by the stockholders. These contracts mean that even if corporations wish to be good citizens, they can't. The stockholders (us) need to change this.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
George Loving
Philomath