Let me start with a confession: When newspaper websites first began to offer the opportunity for readers to post comments on stories, I was all in. I thought it was a worthwhile experiment, a new avenue through which readers could communicate directly with journalists.
I thought the comments could be an additional tool to help newspapers explain what they do and why they do it — and the truth is, newspapers historically have not done a good job at telling their own stories.
I thought it would be a good way for readers to submit news tips — stories that we needed to investigate, events we should cover, people who needed to be celebrated.
And I thought it would be a good way for readers to have civil conversations and debates, not just with journalists, but with each other.
Yeah, I know: I can hear you chortling now as you sip your coffee. "This guy," you are saying, as you point to my mug shot, "is an optimistic dolt."
Guilty as charged.
Today, though, as some of you already probably have noted, it's time to end this phase of the experiment: We're pulling the plug on our online comments. Readers still will be able to post comments on our Facebook pages, but they typically will have to use their real names to do so. And, of course, readers can still contact us directly through email, and hundreds of you do so every day. (Some of you still mail us handwritten thoughts.)
Anyone who's spent time rolling through the comments on our website knows that this was not the place to go for civil conversation. And it was an increasingly rare occurrence for us to find a valuable story tip or lead buried among the comments. In fact, with certain kinds of stories, we learned to block comments as a matter of course, because we knew what kind of vitriol would inevitably follow.
In hindsight, of course, it's clear that part of the problem with the online comments flowed from the fact that users could make them under the cloak of anonymity: If your name isn't connected to a comment, you can rip into people with impunity. It frees you from any responsibility to keep discussions civil. It's the reason why we insist that people sign letters to the editor with their names; it's part of the reason why we run signed editorials, even though the editorials are meant to reflect the opinions of the newspaper and not just their author.
People sometimes would ask me why it was OK to allow anonymous comments on the websites while insisting that letters to the editor be signed. I would usually stammer out some nonsense, but the truth is I didn't have a good answer to that. I still don't.
If we had a larger staff — if we had someone whose full-time job involved monitoring the comments and admonishing users we thought had violated the rules of engagement — this might be a different story. Instead, our process for handling comments was to allow users to call what they thought were abusive comments to our attention.
We tried to keep the ground rules for comments simple: No name-calling. No personal attacks. No profanity. (I was always surprised by the creative ways in which people tried to sneak in profanity.) No comments that could be libelous.
In recent months, I've been struck by the number of flagged comments that didn't run afoul of any of those general guidelines: Instead, someone reported a comment as abusive simply because they disagreed with the stated opinion. I let those comments stand. Just because someone disagrees with your opinion doesn't mean you're being abused.
But, of course, you don't need to resort to abusive language to disagree with someone else's opinion. Much too often, our anonymous online comments failed that test. If you believe, as I do, that one of the important functions of a newspaper is to facilitate civil conversation about important issues, our online forum did not live up to that standard.
I know that some online users did their best to try to maintain a higher standard in their comments, users who emphasized civility. I regret that these users increasingly were in the minority — and, in some cases, were driven away from the comments and did not return.
We will continue to search for new ways that we can use to resume this conversation in ways that value civility. In the meantime, you have my email address. And may I suggest you write a letter to the editor? All you have to do is sign your name. (mm)