One of the types of emails that keeps clogging up my inbox (as I write, it's again on the verge of shutting down yet again due to overcrowding) comes to me courtesy of public relations firms that have crunched some numbers and can eagerly report that Corvallis or Albany or Lebanon or some other Oregon location is the best place in the state or nation to do something or buy something or start some kind of business.
(A variation of these involves someone examining Google trends to determine, for example, that Oregon's favorite Quentin Tarantino movie is "Jackie Brown" or that its favorite Pixar movie is "Inside Out." Other studies go to great lengths to spell out an obvious conclusion, such as the one that breathlessly reported that the No. 1 reason some people buy stuff in bulk is to — wait for it — save money.)
Even though I am a working journalist and therefore have only a laughingly casual relationship with mathematics, I can tell that there is something wrong with the statistical calculations that have gone into many of these reports.
But, of course, statistical accuracy is not the point of these emails. The idea is to generate what we call "clickbait," an item that sounds so interesting that we are compelled to click on it, and therefore win publicity for the sponsors of these studies. And, to be fair, some of them are fun — although not necessarily the sorts of things that the mid-valley's local chambers of commerce are going to seize upon to promote their cities.
And, yes, I am aware of the irony of writing a column about these studies, which only helps them meet their clickbait goals. (And to complete that circle of irony, the online version of the column includes links back to the original news releases.)
Nevertheless, here are some recent "rankings" that caught my eye:
• Corvallis is the most cat-friendly city in the nation. This study, from the real estate website Redfin and the pet-insurance company Trupanion, looked at data including the number of cat-specific amenities such as access to veterinary clinics and the number of homes with features such as "catios," closed-in enclosures that allow cats limited access to the outdoors. (In my household, we are considering such a feature, even though every photo I've ever seen of a catio features a cat gazing wistfully outside its boundaries.) Spokane, Washington was No. 2 on the list. Eugene ranked No. 12 and Portland a lowly No. 21. Take that, Portland!
• Albany ranked No. 6 among small towns in the United States for job growth. This study, from AdvisorSmith, a business-insurance advising firm, reported that Albany added 3,400 jobs over the past three years for a growth rate of 8%, which sounds reasonable. The study then reports that at the end of July, Albany had 45,900 total jobs, which seems like a stretch, seeing how Albany has a population of just above 50,000. (This particular confusion actually is easily explained: That number is meant to cover the entire Albany metropolitan area, which includes all of Linn County.) In any event, Albany came in well ahead of Portland (No. 81), Corvallis (No. 87) and Salem (No. 143). Take that, Portland!
• Lebanon is the eighth-best city in the Oregon when it comes to the social life of seniors. The financial services company SmartAsset looked at the number of recreation and social centers open to senior citizens, and when the numbers had been crunched, Lebanon made the Top 10, right between, um, Prineville and Dallas. Portland was shut out. Take that, Portland!
• Oregon has the 16th-worst drivers in the nation, according to another SmartAsset study that looked at the percentage of uninsured drivers, the number of driving while intoxicated citations, the number of fatal accidents and (oddly) the number of times the words "speeding ticket" or "traffic ticket" are searched for on the internet. Mississippi came in at No. 1. I can't speak for your driving experiences, but my sense is that No. 16 seems low.
To that point, sometimes a study comes in that just seems to fly in the face of common sense. Consider this one:
A study compiled by the business website Bid-on-Equipment, which allows users to, well, bid on used business equipment, listed the 30 best cities in the United States in which to start a brewery. Benton and Linn counties were shut out. Portland exacts a measure of revenge by landing at No. 7. Eugene, Bend and Medford all made the list. As a working journalist in the mid-valley, take it from me: Something is off with that list. (mm)