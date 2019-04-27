Summer 2019 arrived last week at your local movie house as "Avengers: Endgame" slammed into theaters, signaling the annual onslaught of seasonal high-concept, low-brainpower fare and sending a distinct message to moviegoers of a certain age: There's nothing to see here for you folks. Come back in late September, when we start rolling out the Oscar bait.
Sure, the screens will be dominated this summer by superheroes and sequels and CGI Simbas (and, yes, we are curious about Jon Favreau's live-action "Lion King"), but adults need not steer clear of the multiplex this summer. You'll just need to know where to look.
Here's my annual list of summer films that might offer pleasures for older moviegoers. My rules: No sequels. No spinoffs. No movies in which characters are forced to wear spandex superhero costumes. And a couple of warnings: Release dates can change. And I haven't seen any of these flicks, so it could be that some of them might not be very good. (I worry, in particular, about "Where'd You Go, Bernadette," which should be a slam dunk but has been frequently delayed, rarely a good sign.)
One other note: I haven't included documentaries in this list, but if you go to the online version of the column, I've listed some of interest (and other titles that I couldn't cram into the print column).
Here we go:
• "Fast Color" is already out in some markets. It's an offbeat story about a recovering addict (Gugu Mbutha-Raw) whose seizures can set off earthquakes, and the government agents on her trail.
• "Long Shot" (May 3) depicts the unlikely romance between political journalist Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, the secretary of state who's considering a run for president. There are lots of ways this could go wrong, but the early buzz is promising.
• "Poms" (May 10) stars Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Jacki Weaver and Rhea Perlman in a comedy about a group of women in a senior community who launch a cheerleading club. I know: This seems almost like a sequel to last year's "Book Club," but in my defense, "Book Club" was more fun than it had any right to be and this new movie has Pam Grier.
• "Rocketman" (May 31) stars Taron Egerton in a biopic about the early days of Elton John. Should be better than "Bohemian Rhapsody," but that's not setting the bar too high.
• "Late Night" (June 7) stars Emma Thompson as the host of a late-night talk show; with ratings tumbling, she hires the show's first female writer (Mindy Kaling, who also wrote the script).
• "The Dead Don't Die" (June 14) is a zombie comedy from director Jim Jarmusch. Check out the cast: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton and Steve Buscemi.
• "Yesterday" (June 28), from director Danny Boyle, is about a struggling musician who wakes up after being hit by a bus and discovers he's the only person in the world who's heard of The Beatles. Richard Curtis wrote the script. I'm still bummed that Boyle isn't directing the new James Bond flick, but this might make up for that.
• "The Farewell" (July 12) features Awkafina of "Crazy Rich Asians" in a Sundance favorite. It's about a Chinese family that discovers a beloved grandmother has only a short time to live; instead of telling her, they whip up an impromptu wedding to unite the family.
• "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (July 26), from director Quentin Tarantino, features a huge cast led by Brad Pitt, Leonardo DeCaprio and Margot Robbie (as Sharon Tate) in a film set in 1969 Los Angeles, when the city was rocked by the Manson murders.
• "The Kitchen" (Aug. 9) features Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss in a crime drama about three wives who are forced to take over their husbands' mob empire in 1970s New York.
• Horror is Hollywood's hottest genre, and the summer brings a couple of intriguing new entries: "Ma" (May 31), from "The Help" director Tate Taylor, stars Octavia Spencer as a lonely woman who becomes obsessed with a group of high school students. "Midsommer" (July 3), from the director of last summer's "Hereditary," features rising star Florence Pugh visiting a remote Swedish village, where she runs afoul of a pagan cult.
• And finally: "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" (Aug. 9) is the Richard Linklater adaptation of Maria Semple's wonderful novel about a Seattle architect (Cate Blanchett) who goes missing and the daughter who searches for her. This was on the list last year, a worrying sign, but it's hard to see how Linklater and Blanchett could bungle this material.
I'll see you at the movies. Save me an aisle seat, because I'm too old these days to scramble into the middle. (mm)