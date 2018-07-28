Oregon's Ballot Measure 91, to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana, passed by a comfortable margin, but not really a landslide: When the votes were counted in November 2014, the measure had won a 56-44 percent margin.
In the debate over the measure, however, there was at least one point that both sides agreed on: It's not a good thing for minors to use marijuana. To be fair, the ballot measure made it clear that only Oregonians over the age of 21 could buy and use recreational pot. In fact, one of the arguments that proponents made was that it would make it easier to regulate minors' access to pot and that it would help fund prevention programs.
In the years since, the state has rolled out education and prevention programs intended for high school and middle school students. But relatively little attention has been given to a slightly older demographic: college students under the age of 21.
Which is why a new study by researchers at Oregon State University caught my eye: Taking a fresh look at the vast amounts of data in the National College Health Assessment survey, the researchers concluded that students at two large public universities in Oregon are reporting more use of the drug than before it was legalized. Rates of use over a 30-day period rose more in Oregon after legalization than in states where the drug was not legal.
(The survey, which asks a number of health-related questions, was answered by students at 125 colleges and universities across the United States, including two public universities in Oregon. None of the institutions was identified in the survey. The OSU study examined more than 280,000 responses.)
Now, you might be flashing back (so to speak) to your own college days and saying, "Well, of course." And David Kerr, the Oregon State University associate professor who is the lead author on the study, would agree, to a point: "People might say, 'this is obvious,'" he said when we talked about the survey, recently published in the journal Psychology of Addictive Behaviors.
But it's not all that obvious — and the implications of the study should be of interest to officials still working through the issues that have followed legalization.
For starters, Kerr and his colleagues (Harold Bae, an assistant professor of biostatistics in OSU's College of Public Health and Human Services, and Andrew L. Koval, an OSU graduate student) found that although marijuana use among college students has increased nationally, part of a national wave toward legalization, it has increased more in Oregon.
However, it doesn't necessarily follow that marijuana use among high school and middle school students automatically increases after legalization: Surveys given to Oregon eighth graders and high school juniors did not detect much change in marijuana use in 2017, two years after legalization went into effect. The evidence in other states on the question of high school and middle school use is mixed, said Kerr, who works in OSU's School of Psychological Science, where he studies substance use in adolescents and young adults.
Kerr noted that research into the field has lagged behind what he called the cultural shifts in attitudes toward marijuana. But the study itself, he emphasized, makes no policy recommendations; that's the province of lawmakers and other officials. But with evidence mounting that marijuana use has an outsized effect on younger brains, the study is worth attention.
The study does raise other questions that Kerr and his colleagues hope to examine.
For example, Kerr said, he and his colleagues want to determine if the increased pot usage they detected was "a novelty effect" that followed in the wake of legalization: "Is it a trend or is that a blip?" And they can examine the experience in other states that have legalized recreational marijuana to see if the experience there among college students is similar to Oregon's. More study needs to be done to examine the reasons for the increased usage reported on the surveys: For example, it's not out of the question (although it seems unlikely) that legalization has made it more likely for youthful users to own up to their existing usage.
The study also found a trend regarding tobacco use over the same period that might be worth additional examination: The survey results indicated a greater decrease in tobacco use in Oregon than in other states. Is that somehow linked to marijuana legalization? That would be interesting to know, and Kerr has followup studies (and some funding) in the works.
In the meantime, the study is a useful reminder that Oregon still has plenty to learn — and other questions to ask — about our experiment with legalized marijuana. (mm)
