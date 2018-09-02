Let's head back to Harney County in the winter of 2016, as the community grappled with the events following the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
For the second straight week, our guide will be Peter Walker, a professor of geography at the University of Oregon. (Walker is the author of the essential new book "Sagebrush Collaboration: How Harney County Defeated the Takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge." The book is available now from the Oregon State University Press.)
In last week's column, I wrote about how Walker, who studies the social factors that shape human interactions with the environment, had spent time before the takeover in Harney County and knew some of its residents. When he heard that Ammon Bundy and his followers had occupied the refuge, he was in the middle of a research sabbatical. He set aside other work and drove the 300 miles from Eugene to Burns, the seat of Harney County. He spent most of that January and February in Burns, and focused mostly on how the county's residents reacted to the takeover and not so much on events at the refuge itself.
"It was really, really scary," Walker recalled of those days in Burns. "People felt that anything could have happened."
In the book, Walker writes about the days before the takeover occurred: "Residents noticed a substantial increase in the number of outsiders in town, many driving vehicles with out-of-state license plates and openly carrying guns. In Harney County, most residents own guns themselves, but carrying weapons is not normal and many consider it rude."
One resident later told Walker: "I felt like we were hostages in our own town."
In retrospect, Walker believes that bloodshed in Burns was a real possibility: "That was the sense that people in Harney County had at that time. And they were right."
Bundy chose Harney County because he thought that he and his followers could strike the match that would ignite a revolution against the federal government, which owns nearly three-quarters of the land in the county. But, as Walker persuasively argues in "Sagebrush Collaboration," Bundy failed to do his homework. He had selected a county that had won a reputation as a poster child for collaborative discussions over land use. And while ranchers and others in the county occasionally had legitimate grievances over federal regulations, there was no desire among the vast majority of county ranchers and residents to take over ownership of that federal land.
Bundy and his followers did have supporters among Harney County residents, Walker writes, but the evidence suggests those people were in the minority. The one time when the occupiers had a face-to-face public meeting with residents of the county, on Jan. 19, 2016 in the gymnasium at Burns High School, Bundy sat stone-faced and silent as hundreds of speakers chanted "Go home! Go home! Go home!"
Two days later, the Bundy occupation leaders held a meeting with area ranchers at Crystal Crane Hot Springs. The goal was to persuade the ranchers to repudiate their federal grazing contracts at a ceremony scheduled for the following Saturday. The three-hour presentation featured a number of speakers, including Bundy's brother, Ryan, who told the ranchers: "You've got to use (the land) as though it is your own because it is. And you've got to defend it." On the designated Saturday, however, not one local rancher declared sovereignty from the United States.
In large part, that's because the county had been working for decades on collaborative efforts between the federal agencies and residents. Those efforts, in the words of one resident Walker quotes, had helped to "inoculate" the county against the anti-federal rhetoric being spouted by the occupiers. The residents of Harney County did not see themselves as the victims of an overbearing federal government, in part because they had fought for and won a seat at the table where land-use decisions were being made.
If that seems like an easy solution for other communities facing tensions over federal lands — tensions that date back now more than a century — Walker offers a word of caution: "In some ways, almost by definition, you can't just replicate what happened in Harney County. It really was organic. It emerged from the community."
Scars remain in the county, of course: Residents told Walker that the community now is less trusting and warier than it had been before the takeover.
But there's an encouraging message at the heart of "Sagebrush Rebellion," which ultimately is about how a community built up, over time, the muscle and the courage to stand up against hatred and fear. The story will be different in other communities, but Harney County offers a blueprint for how other communities can do that — if they're willing to do the work to first build a strong foundation of collaboration. (mm)