Let's say that you've just finished work on your movie: Congratulations! Even though you made your indie flick on a shoestring budget, you're proud of the final product and somehow it has emerged with your original creative vision more or less intact.
Now, you have to answer the question that vexes all independent filmmakers: How do you get anyone to see the flick?
You could submit your work to every festival you can think of, assuming that your budget can absorb all those entry fees. You did save some money from your budget for that, right? And surely at one of those festivals, someone from A24 or Focus will see the film and write you a big check.
Or you can do what Gary Lundgren and his colleagues are doing: Rent a couple of RVs, splurge a little on signage that turns the vehicles into rolling movie posters, and take your vision to the people.
That's the strategy that the Ashland-based Lundgren and his creative collaborators are following this summer. Lundgren's flick, a midlife-crisis comedy called "Phoenix, Oregon," is playing now at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis. On Monday, Lundgren and some of the other filmmakers will attend a couple of screenings and answer questions about the movie.
"Finding your audience is the tricky thing," Lundgren told me in a phone interview last week from someplace in Washington state, where he had temporarily parked the RV to chat. "How do you connect with your audience is the biggest question that we've asked ourselves."
"Phoenix, Oregon" is set (and was filmed partially) in the real Phoenix, a town near Medford in southern Oregon. Other filming was done in Klamath Falls. It's a comedy about two longtime friends (James Le Gros and Jesse Borrego) who decide the best way out of their midlife funks is to open a combination pizzeria and bowling alley in their small town, the aforementioned Phoenix. (Fun fact about Phoenix: One of the town's mottos is "The Other Phoenix.")
Lundgren, who wrote and directed the movie, says he owes inspiration to food-themed films like "Big Night" and the time he spent working in restaurants: "Knowing that culture, I know how quickly you can get caught in that."
Lundgren and his collaborators knew early on they wanted to set "Phoenix, Oregon" in a pizzeria. The bowling angle came later, when someone asked what would happen if the pizzeria was located inside a bowling alley.
"Once I keyed on that, I felt like it would work," Lundgren said. "We thought we could inject some comedy into it."
When you think about bowling in the movies, only two immediately come to mind: "Kingpin" and "The Big Lebowski," although it's arguable whether the latter truly is about bowling. But Lundgren said that as he worked on the script, he was struck by how often other movies set scenes inside bowling alleys.
In any event, after about a half-dozen drafts of the screenplay, Lundgren thought he had something he could show Le Gros, with whom he had worked before. "I had him in mind from the start," Lundgren said. (Le Gros may be best known for "Drugstore Cowboy" but has played many other roles in a busy career.)
Le Gros liked the script and agreed to do the role, and that tied the production to a calendar. ("You have to do it when they're free," Lundgren said.) The crew raced to fill in the rest of the cast, and pulled in other familiar faces, such as Diedrich Bader ("Office Space," "Napoleon Dynamite") and Lisa Edelstein ("House").
It was a brisk 20-day shoot. Lundgren said he brought the film in for under $1 million, but doesn't want to get more specific than that. He said distributors are interested, but it doesn't hurt to build up an audience beforehand.
"We could wait to play at the festivals in the fall," but he added: "It's one of those things that is not really that valuable."
Hence the road show.
Attendance at the screenings has varied, but Lundgren said one constant is that audience members ask good questions: Some, of course, are interested in the details of filming in Oregon.
Others take a different tack: "We've been surprised by how many people like the characters and ask about them."
Overall, he said, "People are just sincerely liking the movie."
And those are signs that the road trip is paying off: "We're kind of getting into a groove," he said. "I think the follow-through is important to indie films." (mm)