Let's start here: Colleen Bee is a sports fan, with a soft spot in particular for hockey.
So Bee, an associate professor at the Oregon State University College of Business, understands the appeal of rooting for a team.
"It's fun and enjoyable," she said. Sports help to build communities by connecting people through a shared experience. It can help give meaning to a life.
But "fan," after all, is derived from "fanatic." And Bee and colleagues at other universities started to wonder if some fans were succumbing to a darker side of fandom — that their consumption of sports crossed the line into compulsive behavior.
The idea of compulsive consumption has been the subject of research in other areas; science has shown that people can be addicted to activities such as video gaming, shopping, texting, exercising, even tanning. But Bee said little research has dealt with whether compulsive consumption extends to the sports world.
"Is this even a thing?" Bee and her colleagues wondered.
So Bee, along with Kirk Damon Aiken at California State University Chico, and Nefertiti Walker of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, launched a study, including hundreds of interviews, to investigate the question.
Their conclusion, as published recently in the Journal of Business Research, was that "for a small segment of fans, it may be more accurate to say that they are not consuming sport, but sport is consuming them," Bee said.
Bee and her colleagues started the work by interviewing 62 "extreme" fans — people who identified as avid fans or who were described that way by others. (Bee noted that none of these interviews involved OSU fans.) The researchers also interviewed a scattering of third parties — people who knew the extreme fans. Those interviews often emphasized the pride of belonging to a group of fans, how it felt good to be part of a community.
But a darker side also emerged: Some of the third party interviews, in particular, were eye-opening: "I have a family friend who missed his parents' 50th wedding anniversary to go to an NFL game," one woman said. Another interviewee told this story: "I blame my divorce on 'SportsCenter.' My husband frequently refused to even hold our daughter while he was watching sports. And, he could never miss a game!"
Some of the responses jibed with what researchers have discovered about other compulsive behaviors; some of the sports fans, Bee said, were embarrassed or ashamed about their consumption of sports — traits that are common among, say, problem gamblers. But that wasn't always the case: Many of the interview subjects spoke with pride about their sports consumption and team affiliations.
Even so, some were aware that there might be negative consequences to their consumption. The interviewers also occasionally noticed signs that some subjects were falling prey to rationalization. One example was a man who missed his sister's wedding — even though he was in the wedding party — so that he could see a game. He figured it was OK because he was able to make it to the reception.
Based on those responses, the researchers launched a second and third study designed to develop and test a measure that could be used to determine when a sport fan's behavior became compulsive. That work involved surveying hundreds of people, first students and then adult sports fans. Some of the questions asked, for example, how much their lives revolved around sports and their ability to control their sports consumption.
Bee and her co-authors concluded that, yes, "it is indeed possible that a segment of consumers may be compulsively over-engaged in sport consumption."
And that's a provocative finding that potentially opens the door to followup research. Sports is a big deal and big business in the United States, and relatively new developments such as fantasy leagues and the expansion of sports gambling have only widened the playing field.
One particularly intriguing question that researchers could follow is this one posed by Bee: "What are the marketing cues that can propel someone from being a very passionate fan to crossing that line into compulsion?"
Here's another question: If those cues can be identified, what are the ethical implications for marketers (and, to be fair, media outlets that provide sports information) in terms of capitalizing on the weaknesses of extremely avid fans?
And, if you insist on taking the broader view, are there implications here involving all the messages that bombard us every day, urging us to increase our consumption of goods?
It's enough to drive someone to the sports pages. Please remember to read those in moderation. (mm)